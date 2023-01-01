Menu
2013 BMW X3

124,671 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

35i M PKG|BACKUP|NAVI|MOONROOF

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

124,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10369074
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C52DL982753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,671 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX CLEAN BMW X3 35I

NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | M SPORTS PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | POWER WINDOWS/SEATS/LOCKS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | XENON LIGHTS | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL |  

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $17995 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z66FJV+69MoG7J+5etRo/WDdP9p00ODE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Back to Top

