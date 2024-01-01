Menu
2013 BMW X3

174,493 KM

$10,995 + tax & licensing

AWD 4dr 28i, Navigation

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500
Rob:    416-990-5016
Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2013 BMW X3

174,493 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i, Navigation

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i, Navigation

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,493KM
VIN 5UXWX9C56D0A12257

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,493 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Comfort

Active Headrests

Interior

Alarm System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Satin silver matte trim
Locking illuminated glovebox
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim

Power Options

HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Automatic start/stop function

Media / Nav / Comm

Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
BMW Radio Professional

Additional Features

lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Front/rear velour floor mats
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Acoustic safety belt warning
iDrive system -inc: high-resolution display screen
High-gloss black embellishers
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
comfort open/close
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Chrome-finish twin exhaust tips
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Trailer tow hitch preparation
xDrive all wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes
2.0L DOHC 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: high precision direct injection
18 x 8 alloy wheels (style 308) -inc: P245/50R18 all-season run-flat tires
(4) fixing elements

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2013 BMW X3