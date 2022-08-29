$12,888+ tax & licensing
905-844-8667
2013 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 28i
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,888
- Listing ID: 9285406
- VIN: 5UXWX9C57D0A30332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS
Super clean BMW X3 with red interior . Everything works the way it came out from Factory, Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. this vehicle is being sold as/is due to the mileage . Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-2
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$12,888 + HST and licensng - CASH PRICE
Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Report
Vehicle Features
