Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X3

94,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

28i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

28i

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1679351515
  2. 1679351515
  3. 1679351515
  4. 1679351515
  5. 1679351515
  6. 1679351515
  7. 1679351515
  8. 1679351515
  9. 1679351515
  10. 1679351515
  11. 1679351515
  12. 1679351515
  13. 1679351515
  14. 1679351515
  15. 1679351515
  16. 1679351515
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743347
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C51D0A19617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X3 28i AWD Financing Available Certified

No problems, runs and drives great. Low kms, ready for the road.

Milage 94,500 km only !

Automatic

4 cyl 2.0 L engine

VIN 5UXWX9C51D0A19617

See carfax here:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=y24gL//KyL7lrq/DnTkKONP03QPOKM0k

The car is equipped with navigation, bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, heated seats.

Fresh tires

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $8999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.


To inquire about the car please call Rus

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2010 Toyota Matrix
136,999 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Murano SV
 171,599 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 30i
 132,888 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory