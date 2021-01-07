+ taxes & licensing
905-399-3007
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. CHEVROLET inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.
2013 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE LTZ
Sport utility truck / 8 Cylinders / Flexible / BLACK DIAMOND PACKAGE
3GNTKGE73DG166155
NO ACCIDENTS / TWO OWNER / LOCAL ONTARIO / CLEAN TITLE / VERY CLEAN CARFAX!
HEATED & COOLED SEATS / NAVI / SUNROOF / LEATHER / BACKUP CAMERA / TONNEAU COVER / NAVIGATION
**CARFAX AVAILABLE**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**
Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!
RSA MOTORS
2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007
WORKING HOURS:
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.
SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.
SUNDAY CLOSED
**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3