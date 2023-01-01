Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

84,794 KM

$11,299

+ tax & licensing
$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS w/1SB LOW KM NEW TIRES NEW F BRAKES

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS w/1SB LOW KM NEW TIRES NEW F BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

84,794KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425744
  • Stock #: 3468
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH1D7213261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,794 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 4DOOR SEDAN LOW KM , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C

NEW 4 TIRES+ FRONT BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

 

ADD $499 FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

 

car fax SHOW ACCIDENT WITH NO DAMAGE TO THE CAR

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ipHtfwCLadIiYajxHFj00DBbewOc%2Bbfx

 

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE ON L6L5B2,

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

