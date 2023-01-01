Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

81,962 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA NO ACCIDENT NEWTIRES+BRAKES

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA NO ACCIDENT NEWTIRES+BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457649
  • Stock #: 3476
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB0D7298217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,962 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO NO ACCIDENT, LOW KM ,BACK UP  CAMERA,BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, REMOTE START,

NEW ALL 4 BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISITN

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

 

ADD $499 FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

 

CLEAN car fax SHOWS NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oP2pu7jgVgoJfo%2BlngARcHxq8A3s7kh7

 

 

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE ON L6L5B2,

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

