2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT | LOW KMS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,400 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY SHARP BLACK ON BLACK! LOW KMS, DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!
This sleek 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a perfect blend of style, practicality, and fuel efficiency. With only 81,400km on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan is ready to take you wherever you need to go. Its black exterior and matching black interior create a sophisticated and timeless look, while its 4-cylinder engine provides reliable power and impressive fuel economy.
This Cruze is packed with features to make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stay connected while on the go, while the rearview camera provides extra peace of mind when reversing. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a road trip, this Cruze is sure to impress.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Chevrolet Cruze LT:
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and peace of mind with the convenience of a rearview camera.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with seamless Bluetooth integration.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear and your commute comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car without ever having to fumble for your keys.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence knowing your headlights will automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
