2013 Chevrolet Cruze

137,140 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo leather 4 NEW TIRES NO ACCIDENT S

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo leather 4 NEW TIRES NO ACCIDENT S

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

137,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7725919
  Stock #: 2877
  VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7320797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,140 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4DR SEADN LEATHER SEATS BACK CAMERA LOADED POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS,BLUE TOOTH ,AUX USB,   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

4 NEW TIRES INSTALLLED THE DAY OF LISTING

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YDxxx2hFmgVRL8PB5WRi9jdou846/ZxF

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

