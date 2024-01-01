Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SELLING AS TRADED!</p><p> </p><p>RUNS GREAT, NOT SURE WHAT IT WILL NEED FOR SAFETY. VERY CLEAN INTERIOR. AC IS COLD..</p>

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

193,300 KM

Details Description Features

$3,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1726781103
  2. 1726781111
  3. 1726781116
  4. 1726781122
  5. 1726781129
  6. 1726781135
  7. 1726781142
  8. 1726781147
  9. 1726781154
  10. 1726781160
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,300KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G11C5SA6DF125689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SELLING AS TRADED!

 

RUNS GREAT, NOT SURE WHAT IT WILL NEED FOR SAFETY. VERY CLEAN INTERIOR. AC IS COLD..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT 90,800 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Honda Civic Sport 133,800 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura CSX Tech Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Acura CSX Tech Pkg 147,200 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,790

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Malibu