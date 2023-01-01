$17,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT LOW KM BLUE TOOTH PW PL PM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400838
- Stock #: 3427
- VIN: 1GCRKSE77DZ167511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,761 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, KEYLESS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
ADD $699+HST FOR SAFETY
EXTRAA SET OF FIRESTONE WINTER TIRES+ RIMS ADD $500+ TAX
car fax included
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YbfrufL2SiB5PJVFFomxTC7xVb3S5Hja
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
