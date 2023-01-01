Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

158,761 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT LOW KM BLUE TOOTH PW PL PM

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT LOW KM BLUE TOOTH PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,761KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400838
  • Stock #: 3427
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE77DZ167511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,761 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 4WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT,  BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, KEYLESS

POWER DRIVER SEAT

ADD $699+HST FOR SAFETY

EXTRAA SET OF FIRESTONE WINTER TIRES+ RIMS ADD $500+ TAX

car fax included

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YbfrufL2SiB5PJVFFomxTC7xVb3S5Hja

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

