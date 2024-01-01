Menu
# SAFTY CERTIFIED FOR NO EXTRA COST 
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 
# NEW BRAKES 
# FRESH ENGINE OIL 
# ONE OWNER 
# NO ACCIDENT 2013 CHEVROLET SONIC LT 158,000 KMs 
EQUIPPED WITH: BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH APPLE CARPALY / ANDROID AUTO REMOTE START PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

158,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

11930954

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH6D4225043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

# SAFTY CERTIFIED FOR NO EXTRA COST 
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED # NEW BRAKES # FRESH ENGINE OIL # ONE OWNER # NO ACCIDENT

2013 CHEVROLET SONIC LT

158,000 KMs EQUIPPED WITH:
BACK UP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH
APPLE CARPALY / ANDROID AUTO
REMOTE START

PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2013 Chevrolet Sonic