$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chrysler 300
300S
2013 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG4DH686806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
# AWD.. AWD.. AWD
#CERTIFIED
#NO ACCIDENT
#LOW KMS NEW
2013 CHRYSLER 300S MODEL AWD
FEATURES LUXURY OPTIONS WITH A POWERFUL 6 CYLINDER 3.6L ENGINE!!!
ONLY 95,000 KMS
-NEW BREAKS ALL ROUND
-NEW OIL FILTER AND CHANGE
OPTIONS INCLUDE
- COOLED AND HEATED CUP HOLDER
- HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR
- ORIGINAL RIMS
- BACKUP CAMERA
- BLUETOOTH
- PUSH TO START
- KEYLESS ENTRY
- REMOTE START
-BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE # FREE CARFAX REPORT FOR EACH VEHICLE # PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416) 527 0101 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2013 Chrysler 300