Menu
Account
Sign In
# AWD.. AWD.. AWD<br><div>#CERTIFIED #NO ACCIDENT #LOW KMS NEW 2013 CHRYSLER 300S MODEL AWD FEATURES LUXURY OPTIONS WITH A POWERFUL 6 CYLINDER 3.6L ENGINE!!! ONLY 95,000 KMS -NEW BREAKS ALL ROUND -NEW OIL FILTER AND CHANGE OPTIONS INCLUDE - COOLED AND HEATED CUP HOLDER - HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR - ORIGINAL RIMS - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - PUSH TO START - KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE START -BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE # FREE CARFAX REPORT FOR EACH VEHICLE # PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416) 527 0101 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE </div>

2013 Chrysler 300

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 300

300S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1722284025
  2. 1722284025
  3. 1722284025
  4. 1722284025
  5. 1722284025
  6. 1722284025
  7. 1722284025
  8. 1722284025
  9. 1722284025
  10. 1722284025
  11. 1722284025
  12. 1722284025
  13. 1722284025
  14. 1722284025
  15. 1722284025
  16. 1722284025
  17. 1722284025
  18. 1722284025
  19. 1722284025
  20. 1722284025
  21. 1722284025
  22. 1722284025
  23. 1722284025
  24. 1722284025
  25. 1722284025
  26. 1722284025
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG4DH686806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

# AWD.. AWD.. AWD
#CERTIFIED
#NO ACCIDENT
#LOW KMS NEW

2013 CHRYSLER 300S MODEL AWD
FEATURES LUXURY OPTIONS WITH A POWERFUL 6 CYLINDER 3.6L ENGINE!!!

ONLY 95,000 KMS

-NEW BREAKS ALL ROUND
-NEW OIL FILTER AND CHANGE

OPTIONS INCLUDE
- COOLED AND HEATED CUP HOLDER
- HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR
- ORIGINAL RIMS
- BACKUP CAMERA
- BLUETOOTH
- PUSH TO START
- KEYLESS ENTRY
- REMOTE START

-BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM

# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE # FREE CARFAX REPORT FOR EACH VEHICLE # PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416) 527 0101 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC 134,000 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES 185,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD 159,000 KM $8,850 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300