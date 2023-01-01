$6,205+ tax & licensing
$6,205
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
2013 Dodge Dart
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT/Rallye
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$6,205
+ taxes & licensing
16,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Listing ID: 9648226
Stock #: P6554XZ
VIN: 1C3CDFBA4DD305871
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour Black
Body Style Sedan
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Manual / Standard
Engine 4-cylinder
Mileage 16,798 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2