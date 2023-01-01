Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

16,798 KM

Details Features

$6,205

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

SXT/Rallye

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$6,205

+ taxes & licensing

16,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9648226
  • Stock #: P6554XZ
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA4DD305871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
