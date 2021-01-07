Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,250 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

R/T LOADED LEATHER DVD P SLIDDING P GATE B CAMERA

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T LOADED LEATHER DVD P SLIDDING P GATE B CAMERA

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450061
  • Stock #: 2741
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7DR599615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,250 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO R/T Package 7 PASS  STOW & GO SAFETY  LOADED LEATHER,DVD, DUAL POWER SLIDDING AND POWER GATE LEFT, BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH, WITH ICE COLD DUAL A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALLOY RIMS, TWO SETS OF TIRES,  ROOF RACK,REMOTE START

SAFETY CERITFED AT NO EXTRA COST

NICE COMBINATION OF BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST  

local Ontario CAR FAX VERIFIED 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2%2b6UnQjAjVVYf5vW0Eh%2bjQwiGtkaVStP

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

