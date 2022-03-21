Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

150,402 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8697512
  • Stock #: P6294B
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0DT637704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,402 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

