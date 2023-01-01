2013 Dodge Viper

$162,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9819655

9819655 Stock #: K9522

K9522 VIN: 1C3ADEBZ9DV500138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # K9522

Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $164 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL CAR! IMMACLUATE CONDITION!! KEY FEATURES: - GTS ENHANCED INTERIOR PKG - GUNMETAL GTS RACING STRIPS - RED SEAT BELTS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - SRT HIGH PERF AUDIO (12 SPEAKERS) - ALCANTARA H...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.