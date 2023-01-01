Menu
2013 Dodge Viper

20,300 KM

Details Description Features

$162,980

+ tax & licensing
$162,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2013 Dodge Viper

2013 Dodge Viper

GTS | ENHANCED INTERIOR | NAV | RACING STRIPS

2013 Dodge Viper

GTS | ENHANCED INTERIOR | NAV | RACING STRIPS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$162,980

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9819655
  • Stock #: K9522
  • VIN: 1C3ADEBZ9DV500138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K9522
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Dodge-Viper-2013-id9558224.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $164
GTS ENHANCED INTERIOR PKG - GUNMETAL GTS RACING STRIPS - RED SEAT BELTS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - SRT HIGH PERF AUDIO (12 SPEAKERS) - ALCANTARA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Lockwood Kia

