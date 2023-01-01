$162,980+ tax & licensing
$162,980
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Viper
GTS | ENHANCED INTERIOR | NAV | RACING STRIPS
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
20,300KM
Used
- Stock #: K9522
- VIN: 1C3ADEBZ9DV500138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $164
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL CAR! IMMACLUATE CONDITION!! KEY FEATURES: - GTS ENHANCED INTERIOR PKG - GUNMETAL GTS RACING STRIPS - RED SEAT BELTS - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - SRT HIGH PERF AUDIO (12 SPEAKERS) - ALCANTARA H...
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9