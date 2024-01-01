$11,897+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
C Lounge
2013 Fiat 500
C Lounge
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$11,897
+ taxes & licensing
71,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFERXDT542046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D4C028A
- Mileage 71,987 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
