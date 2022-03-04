Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford E450

107,910 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2013 Ford E450

2013 Ford E450

Cutaway

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford E450

Cutaway

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8465274
  2. 8465274
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465274
  • Stock #: P6275
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FL7DDB00891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6275
  • Mileage 107,910 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2008 Ford F-150 Lariat
 294,497 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport T...
 42,642 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Focus SES
 267,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory