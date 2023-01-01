Menu
2013 Ford Edge

148,231 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

148,231KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634310
  • Stock #: P6292A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC6DBB76335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived *AS IS* 2013 Ford Edge Limited AWD is equipped with a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. ?This vehicle is being sold ?as is,? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.? Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

