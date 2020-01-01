Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Edge

Limited,Nav,Pano,Camera,Lane Assist,2sets of tires

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

Limited,Nav,Pano,Camera,Lane Assist,2sets of tires

Location

Absolute Auto Image

519 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-847-7999

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,980KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4503948
  • Stock #: 00761
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBA11289
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Looking for an SUV with all the features that could have?????

Pictures will be posted soon

Come and take a look at this vehicle, Fully Loaded SUV

White with black leather interior

Heated seat

AWD

Navigation

Backup camera

Panoramic roof

Lane Assist/Blind spot

Heated mirrors

2 sets of remote

Remote engine start

Push start

Power trunk opener

Come with 2 Sets of tires including rims winter and all season

Runs so beautiful, clean inside and out, No Rust

 

ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDE SAFETY CERTIFICATION

---------------------------------------------------

WELCOME TO ABSOLUTE AUTO IMAGE

We are OMVIC Certified Registered Members. We Thrive To Provide Superior Customer Service and Stock Very Selective Quality Vehicles. We Will Help You Find a Vehicle That Will Fit Your Lifestyle and Budget!

Our Prices: Inlude Safety Certification (unless stated otherwise on the Ad).
_________________________________________________________

Our Vehicles: Are Carfax Verified and go through a Multi Point inspection by our Certified Mechanics!
_________________________________________________________

Financing is Available: On all Makes and Models, All Credit; Good, Bad, or No Credit, Up to 100% and Starting At 4.9% On Approved Credit.
_________________________________________________________

We Take Trade-Ins: Bring Your Vehicle And Have Our Experts Appraise It. We Buy Used Cars Even If You Do Not Buy From Us!
_________________________________________________________

Warranty is Available: On All Makes And Models, Up To 3 or 4 Years With Lubrico Canada (www.lubrico.com)
_________________________________________________________

We Open 6 Days A Week: From 10AM to 7PM During The Week, And From 10AM to 5PM on Saturdays!
_________________________________________________________

Please Visit us at 1375 Britannia Rd. East, Mississauga, ON, L4W 1C7 - Tel: 905 847 7999 

We Greatly Appreciate Your Business!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Automatic remote engine start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • PUSH START
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Assist/Blind spot
  • 2 sets of remotes
  • Power trunk opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Absolute Auto Image

2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 137,980 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 97,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 148,950 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
Absolute Auto Image

Absolute Auto Image

519 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-7999

Send A Message