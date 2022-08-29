Menu
2013 Ford Edge

305,111 KM

Details Features

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

305,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9210865
  • Stock #: D2D116ZX
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBB71849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 305,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

