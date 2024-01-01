$12,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE - HTD SEATS - BLUETOOTH
Location
Roger's Motors
1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-618-0350
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
54,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX2DUD26527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RDUD265269
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited Time Offer – Financing at 9.99% - $0 Down Payment - Private Viewings Available - By Appointment Only - Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available – Curbside Pick Up Available
WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
This 2013 Ford Escape Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification and licensing. We Also Accept Trade Ins
Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 9.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Up To 6 Months With No Payments Available. All our loans are completely open with no fees to pay them off earlier. We've also been working with the banks to set up unique credit rebuilding programs to help you get back on track without going over your budget. Credit applications are available on our website at www.rogersmotors.ca. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.
We Also Service What We Sell. Our State of the Art 10,000 square foot Complete Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics is open to the public. From Oil changes and Brakes, to major repairs like complete engine replacements. Our service center can service ALL your car needs. Loaner vehicles are available when needed for larger jobs.
We are also Oakville's Location for Rust Proofing your vehicle. Give us a call to schedule your appointment.
Rogers Motors is Oakville's Largest Used Car Dealership and the highest rated dealership in Oakville to shop for Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated Since 2004 with over 10,000 vehicles sold.
At Roger's Motors our goal is to make sure that every guest who comes to visit us leaves happier than when they first came in. We will treat everyone the way we would like to be treated with Love, Honesty, Integrity, and Complete Transparency. With Over 600 Reviews online we have an average rating of 4/5. Come experience car shopping and service the way it should be.
Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness
www.rogersmotors.ca
Roger's Motors
1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
