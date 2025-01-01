$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Ford Escape
SE
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,149KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6DUA43708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5B007Z
- Mileage 131,149 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | FX4 | SPORT PKG 236,668 KM $19,187 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge SEL 43,908 KM $25,498 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 23R | ACCIDENT FREE | LED PKG | COLD WEATHER PKG | 35,217 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2013 Ford Escape