2013 Ford Explorer

206,413 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

206,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9482331
  • Stock #: P6520Z
  VIN: 1FM5K8D81DGA18885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6520Z
  • Mileage 206,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

