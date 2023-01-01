$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
177,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10004540
- VIN: 1FTEX1CM1DFA97105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great
Automatic
177,500 kms
RWD 4x2
6 seater extended cab
regular bed 6 foot with a rack (we can remove it at your request)
V6 3.6L
NO Accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tap4ckgerFnMiBymOrNuB9z2a1FxSXRF
VIN 1FTEX1CM1DFA97105
Price is $7999 plus tax AS IS
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Omvic legal disclosure
“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
