2013 Ford F-150

177,600 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

XL

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

177,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004540
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM1DFA97105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F150 XL RWD V6 Ext cab Reg bed

Runs and drives great

Automatic

177,500 kms

RWD 4x2

6 seater extended cab

regular bed 6 foot with a rack (we can remove it at your request)

V6 3.6L

NO Accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tap4ckgerFnMiBymOrNuB9z2a1FxSXRF

VIN 1FTEX1CM1DFA97105

Price is $7999 plus tax AS IS

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.


To inquire about the car please call Rus

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Omvic legal disclosure

“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

