2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 218,578 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F150 Super Cab 4X4 145” Reg Bed V6
Runs and drives
218,700 kms
Automatic
No accidents: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+MOCD0mOb4CKM3eAr43Hz22ENOcYJ0ln
3.5 L V6
4X4
New Brakes
145” chassis
6 ft regular size bed
Tires are good
Bluetooth
The truck needs rocker panels to be properly certified, that’s why it’s sold AS IS only
Price is $6,999 plus HST AS IS ONLY
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
