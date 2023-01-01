2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 8 , 5 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10409880

10409880 VIN: 1FTFX1ET7DFD14018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 218,578 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Tow Hooks Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.