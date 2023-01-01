Menu
2013 Ford F-150

218,578 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET7DFD14018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,578 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F150 Super Cab 4X4 145” Reg Bed V6 

 

Runs and drives 

 

218,700 kms 

 

Automatic

 

No accidents: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+MOCD0mOb4CKM3eAr43Hz22ENOcYJ0ln

 

3.5 L V6 

 

4X4 

 

New Brakes 

 

145” chassis 

 

6 ft regular size bed 

 

Tires are good 

 

Bluetooth

 

The truck needs rocker panels to be properly certified, that’s why it’s sold AS IS only  

 

Price is $6,999 plus HST AS IS ONLY

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

