2013 Ford F-150

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
AUTO 4x4 5.0 V8 WITH PAY LOAD PACKAGE (HEAVY DUTY) 8 feet long box with extended super cab for 6 passengers ,SAFETY CERTIFIED, NO CLAIMS, ALLOY RIMS LOCAL ONTARIO, LOADED WITH ,ICE COLD A/C, CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS KEYLESS, hard tonneau cover,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
