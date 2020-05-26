Menu
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163" XLT SAFETY PW PL PM ALLOY

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163" XLT SAFETY PW PL PM ALLOY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024646
  • Stock #: 2555
  • VIN: 1FTVX1EFXDKD32493
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2     

AUTO 4x4 5.0 V8 WITH PAY LOAD PACKAGE (HEAVY DUTY) 8 feet  long box with extended super cab for 6 passengers ,SAFETY CERTIFIED, NO CLAIMS, ALLOY RIMS LOCAL ONTARIO, LOADED WITH ,ICE COLD A/C, CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS  KEYLESS, hard tonneau cover,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR 

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

