Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 LOADED NAVI CAM SUNROOF NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 LOADED NAVI CAM SUNROOF NO ACCIDENTS

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,405KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129447
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFA81908
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. FORD inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind. 

 

2013 FORD F-150 145” FX4 SUPER CREW 

 

FULLY LOADED!!!

 

TWO OWNERS / LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE / ACCIDENT FREE 

 

LEATHER 

SUNROOF 

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

PARKING SENSORS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

BLUETOOTH

AUX/USB

POWER SEATS 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**  

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**  

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**  

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you're in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!  

 

RSA MOTORS 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3 905-399-3007  WORKING HOURS: MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M. SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M. SUNDAY CLOSED  **NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RSA Motors

2014 Volkswagen Toua...
 114,872 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 167,990 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 353,950 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory