2013 Ford F-150

157,289 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD EXT V8 B-TOOTH PW PL PM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

2013 Ford F-150

4WD EXT V8 B-TOOTH PW PL PM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,289KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324126
  • Stock #: 2709
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1DFC07329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,289 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4X4 EXTENDED CAB  6 PASSENGERS RELIABLE 5.O L GAS ENGINE  NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO ONLY 157289 KM  safety certified,Loaded WITH SYNC  BLUE TOOTH ,  ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,POWER MIRROS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, ALLOY RIMS TOW HITCH

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

ONE OWNER CAR FAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTAIRO

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

