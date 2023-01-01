Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

79,814 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ5DM131326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Lincoln MKC Select 36,281 KM $30,194 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus 137,809 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Edge ST Line 71,405 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2013 Ford Fiesta