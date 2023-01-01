$8,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
169,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10325541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,965 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD FOCUS HATCH BACK.
NICE LOOKING CAR BLACK ON BLACk. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES!
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ITS READY TO GO!
?WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!
# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
# FREE OIL CHANGE
# FREE DETAILING
# FREE CARFAX
EQUIPPED WITH:
-LEATHER & HEATED SEATS
-POWER SEATS
-SONY SOUNDS SYSTEM
-BLUETOOTH
-SUNROOF
-TUCH SCREEN
-AUTO ON/OFF LIGHTS
-FOG LIGHTS
-17” RIMS
AND MORE
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
