2013 Ford Focus

169,965 KM

Details Description

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,965 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED.. CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT

2013 FORD FOCUS HATCH BACK.

NICE LOOKING CAR BLACK ON BLACk. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES!

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ITS READY TO GO!

?WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!

# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
# FREE OIL CHANGE
# FREE DETAILING
# FREE CARFAX

EQUIPPED WITH:
-LEATHER & HEATED SEATS
-POWER SEATS
-SONY SOUNDS SYSTEM
-BLUETOOTH
-SUNROOF
-TUCH SCREEN
-AUTO ON/OFF LIGHTS
-FOG LIGHTS
-17” RIMS
AND MORE

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$8,998 + tax & lic
416-527-XXXX

416-527-0101

