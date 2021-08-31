Menu
2013 Ford Focus

146,000 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE_ACCIDENT FREE_ONTARIO VEHICLE

2013 Ford Focus

SE_ACCIDENT FREE_ONTARIO VEHICLE

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747410
  • Stock #: 1124
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24DL154007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our price includes :

 

 

-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .

-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.



PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.



Please Call to book your test drive .



 

Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

 



ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/



To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com



To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:

http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/



-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:

MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM

SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM

SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment



Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd

Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 

Phone : 905 617 6761

Cell : 416 822 2870

sales@rotanaautosales.com

http://www.rotanaautosales.com/



We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.

At Rotana Auto Sales, were proud to be Oakvilles premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, weve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. Thats the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

