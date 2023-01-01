Menu
2013 Ford Focus

137,999 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Titanium

Titanium

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

137,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9497476
  VIN: 1FADP3N2XDL214822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford Focus 2013 Titanium Full load Financing Certified

Runs and drives great, no problems here at all. Everything works

Automatic

Titanium- fully loaded, leather, touchscreen, navigation, backup cam, all power- windows seats and etc.

Milage 137,600 km

NO Accidents! https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hhR58DOQTe70GpAJkrzbaUXWuIHxNI6z

VIN 1FADP3N2XDL214822

FWD

2.0 L 4 cyl

Breaks and tires and fresh, and comes certified

Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $9,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

