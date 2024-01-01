Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 FULLY LOADED FORD FUSION AWD!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE! LEATHER, NAVI, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & MORE! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2013 Ford Fusion

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1718658241
  2. 1718658252
  3. 1718658261
  4. 1718658270
  5. 1718658280
  6. 1718658289
  7. 1718658298
  8. 1718658311
  9. 1718658321
  10. 1718658329
  11. 1718658336
  12. 1718658343
  13. 1718658352
  14. 1718658360
  15. 1718658372
  16. 1718658381
  17. 1718658390
  18. 1718658400
  19. 1718658408
  20. 1718658418
  21. 1718658428
  22. 1718658443
  23. 1718658451
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D94DR314910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FULLY LOADED FORD FUSION AWD!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE! LEATHER, NAVI, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & MORE! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 153.0
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 153.0" DENALI 160,100 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 124,200 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 59,100 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion