Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

167,458 KM

Details Description Features

$8,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,788

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE Se | Hybrid | Alloy Wheels !!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE Se | Hybrid | Alloy Wheels !!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 7726609
  2. 7726609
  3. 7726609
  4. 7726609
  5. 7726609
  6. 7726609
  7. 7726609
  8. 7726609
  9. 7726609
  10. 7726609
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,788

+ taxes & licensing

167,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726609
  • Stock #: D1T1021A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU0DR352995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,458 KM

Vehicle Description



Advantage+ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE


  • Click or call to arrange a test drive. Or shop from home
  • We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone
  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee. You won't be disappointed

Don't Delay! With over 140 sales professionals promoting this pre-owned vehicle through 17 dealerships representing 11 communities across ontario, this great value won't last long!


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 23,365 KM
$50,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 37,300 KM
$26,877 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL S...
 93,000 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory