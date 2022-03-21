Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

88,368 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8666600
  • Stock #: 2T603B
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR6DR172537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

