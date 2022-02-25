$15,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2013 Ford Mustang
2013 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
156,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8368542
- Stock #: P6249
- VIN: 1ZVBP8EM2D5248397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6249
- Mileage 156,541 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2