2013 Ford Mustang

$15,997 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 5 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368542

8368542 Stock #: P6249

P6249 VIN: 1ZVBP8EM2D5248397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P6249

Mileage 156,541 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.