2013 Ford Mustang

156,541 KM

Details Features

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

156,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8368542
  • Stock #: P6249
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EM2D5248397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6249
  • Mileage 156,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

