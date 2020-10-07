Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Speedway Motors

905-334-3034

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" - Good Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" - Good Condition

Location

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

905-334-3034

  1. 6139761
  2. 6139761
  3. 6139761
  4. 6139761
  5. 6139761
  6. 6139761
  7. 6139761
  8. 6139761
  9. 6139761
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6139761
  • Stock #: 105
  • VIN: 3GTP2TEA9DG352328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 105
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and Drives Well, Upgraded Rims with TOYO tires. Clean Body and Interiors.


 


Location: 1502 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7


Speedway Motors Now Offer Virtual Viewing and Test Drives. During these tough times, we would like for you and your families to be safe. Hence, we are offering high quality virtual viewing of cars, test drive . We also offer on the phone finance approvals and virtual signing. All the Cars will be Fully Cleaned and Sanitized before delivering to your doorstep.


** Financing ** We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.


** Safety & E-Test ** Safety Certification Can be done for additional charge of $399 + tax. Which includes: 120 point Ontario safety inspection and safety certificate, Carfax report and 30 day warranty. If not purchased certified then as per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.


** Dealership Message** Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.


** Trade-Ins ** We take all makes and models as trade in


 


 

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Speedway Motors

1992 Mercedes-Benz S...
 145,803 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Altima 4...
 178,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 123,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory