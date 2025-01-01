Menu
<p><strong>Luxury & Performance: 2013 Honda Accord Touring – Fully Loaded & Ready to Drive!</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect combination of <strong>comfort, performance, and reliability</strong> with this <strong>2013 Honda Accord Touring</strong>. As the top trim level, this sedan comes <strong>fully loaded</strong> with premium features, a smooth and powerful drive, and Honda’s legendary durability.</p><h3><strong>Why Choose This 2013 Honda Accord Touring?</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Powerful & Efficient</strong> – 3.5L V6 engine delivers strong performance while maintaining great fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Premium Comfort</strong> – Luxurious leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a spacious, well-appointed cabin.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology</strong> – Includes <strong>Honda’s Satellite-Linked Navigation System™, Bluetooth, premium audio system, and a touchscreen display</strong>.</li><li><strong>Safety & Driver Assistance</strong> – Equipped with <strong>Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a rearview camera</strong> for added confidence on the road.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Refined Drive</strong> – Honda’s expertly tuned suspension ensures a comfortable and quiet ride.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability</strong> – Built to last with low maintenance costs, making it a great long-term investment.</li></ul><p>This <strong>2013 Honda Accord Touring</strong> is the perfect sedan for those who want luxury, performance, and dependability in one stylish package.</p><p><strong>Don’t wait—contact us today to schedule a test drive before it’s gone!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Honda Accord

155,000 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F93DA810213

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

905-339-3330

2013 Honda Accord