$12,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord
Touring
2013 Honda Accord
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury & Performance: 2013 Honda Accord Touring – Fully Loaded & Ready to Drive!
Experience the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and reliability with this 2013 Honda Accord Touring. As the top trim level, this sedan comes fully loaded with premium features, a smooth and powerful drive, and Honda’s legendary durability.Why Choose This 2013 Honda Accord Touring?
- Powerful & Efficient – 3.5L V6 engine delivers strong performance while maintaining great fuel efficiency.
- Premium Comfort – Luxurious leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a spacious, well-appointed cabin.
- Advanced Technology – Includes Honda’s Satellite-Linked Navigation System™, Bluetooth, premium audio system, and a touchscreen display.
- Safety & Driver Assistance – Equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a rearview camera for added confidence on the road.
- Smooth & Refined Drive – Honda’s expertly tuned suspension ensures a comfortable and quiet ride.
- Honda Reliability – Built to last with low maintenance costs, making it a great long-term investment.
This 2013 Honda Accord Touring is the perfect sedan for those who want luxury, performance, and dependability in one stylish package.
Don’t wait—contact us today to schedule a test drive before it’s gone!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
