Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SHARP 2013 HONDA CIVIC EX! VERY CLEAN, LOW KMS, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! BLUE THOOTH, REVERSE CAM, SUNROOF. DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2013 Honda Civic

118,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1715116871
  2. 1715116881
  3. 1715116889
  4. 1715116895
  5. 1715116903
  6. 1715116910
  7. 1715116918
  8. 1715116924
  9. 1715116932
  10. 1715116939
  11. 1715116946
  12. 1715116954
  13. 1715116961
  14. 1715116969
  15. 1715116976
  16. 1715116982
  17. 1715116990
  18. 1715116997
  19. 1715117004
  20. 1715117011
  21. 1715117016
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F58DH005226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP 2013 HONDA CIVIC EX! VERY CLEAN, LOW KMS, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! BLUE THOOTH, REVERSE CAM, SUNROOF. DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2017 Honda Civic SI for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Honda Civic SI 118,500 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Juke SV 98,600 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac ATS ATS-4 for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Cadillac ATS ATS-4 135,700 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic