2013 Honda Civic

Touring

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674693
  • Stock #: 040817
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F76DH040817
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $399

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Honda inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.


200,100 KM


LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE

ACCIDENT FREE

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


GREAT CONDITION INSIDE & OUT - SERVICES DONE REGULARLY


LEATHER

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS



**CARFAX AVAILABLE**


**FINANCING AVAILABLE**


**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**


Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether youre in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $399. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!


RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR

OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007


WORKING HOURS: MON TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED


**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

