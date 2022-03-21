Menu
2013 Honda Civic

131,146 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

AUTO LOW KM NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

131,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8973925
  • Stock #: 3147
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F45DH044878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,146 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4 DR ,ONE OWNER , LOW KM ONLY 131146 KM ,  LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

ALL 4 NEW BRAKES AND 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

 CAR FAX  SHOWS ONE OWNER

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

