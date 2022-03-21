$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2013 Honda Civic
AUTO LOW KM NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973925
- Stock #: 3147
- VIN: 2HGFB2F45DH044878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,146 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,4 DR ,ONE OWNER , LOW KM ONLY 131146 KM , LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON HEATED GREY INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
ALL 4 NEW BRAKES AND 4 NEW TIRES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX SHOWS ONE OWNER
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
