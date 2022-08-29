$15,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
AUTO TORURING NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9279340
- Stock #: 3234
- VIN: 2HGFB2F70DH001642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,430 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4 DR SEDAN,TOURING, LOW KM ONLY 102430KM , NO ACCIDENT GPS NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH CRUISE CONTROL SUNROOF POWER DRIVER SEAT HEATED LEATHER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS
REMOTE START
ALLOY RIMS
SAFETY INCLUDED
BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
CLEAN car fax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cW0Cu1wIzWv3AmdRCE6fzOsdZrQN9xU%2B
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
