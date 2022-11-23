Menu
2013 Honda Civic

73,531 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

AUTO LOW KM BLUETOOTH SAFETY CERTIFED

2013 Honda Civic

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,531KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9394234
  • Stock #: 3550
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F40DH104629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,531 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4DR SEDAN, BLUE TOOTH, CRUSE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED FRONT  SEATS,SAFETY INCLUDED

SAFETY INCLUDED, REMOTE START

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

