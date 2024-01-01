Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

Previous USA vehicle with REBUILT Title

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2013 Honda CR-V

151,825 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,825KM
VIN 5J6RM4H7XDL069202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tailgate spoiler
Auto-on/off headlights
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror

Interior

Security System
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
digital trip meter
Retractable cargo cover
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
12V pwr outlets
60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Multi-angle rearview camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
aux input jack

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Hill start assist
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
ECO Assist System
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Additional Features

Subwoofer
speed-sensitive volume control
Dual-stage
USB Input Jack
17 x 6.5 alloy wheels
WMA/MP3 playback
360-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers
(1) in each door
(8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console
(2) integrated in rear centre armrest
multi-threshold front airbags

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Call Dealer

905-844-7100

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V