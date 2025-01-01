Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
CLEAN CAR FAX , LOW KM, AUTO, SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER, MIRRORS, , KEYLSS FOB, AC
GAS SAVER 1.5L RELIABLE HONDA
4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX AVALABLE ; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

2013 Honda Fit

128,165 KM

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Fit

AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFIED LOW KM PW PL PM

12964922

2013 Honda Fit

AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFIED LOW KM PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,165KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LUCGE8H53D3001156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour LACK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,165 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

CLEAN CAR FAX , LOW KM, AUTO, SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER, MIRRORS, , KEYLSS FOB, AC

GAS SAVER 1.5L RELIABLE HONDA

4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CAR FAX AVALABLE ; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Honda Fit