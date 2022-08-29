$25,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey
8 SEATS Touring w/RES DVD P-SLID NAVIGATION
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9024214
- Stock #: 3170
- VIN: 5FNRL5H98DB503037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 151,164 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
8 PASSENGER TOURING SUN ROOF, BLIND SPOT, DVD, NAVIGTION, POWER SLIDDING, POWER LEFT GATE,
AUTO, 5DR LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARKING SENSORS,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, PUSH START, REMOTE START, ,HEATED SEATS LEATHER 8 PASSENGERS SEATS
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZnFahuo%2B0Hl1iv%2FO79GSeB6N8ElsYSQe
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION RED EXTERIOR ON LEATHER GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
