2013 Honda Odyssey

139,000 KM

Details

$20,885

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales





4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES



4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

Location



281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650710
  • Stock #: 7142255
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63DB508331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Graceful Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARfax Vehicle History Report.

PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.

Please Call to book your test drive .


Available Extended Warranty up to 5 years 


ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/

To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com

To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/

-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment

Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/

We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.





281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1
